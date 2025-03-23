NCAA Reveals 2025 Frozen Four Bracket
Postseason hockey is finally here again in the NCAA. The Men’s Hockey Frozen Four bracket was revealed, detailing the 16 schools that will battle for the national championship.
This year’s NCAA Frozen Four field features a few juggernaut programs. The number one overall seed in the tournament is Boston College. BC is ranked number one in all of the collegiate rankings and enter as the likely favorite. The team features multiple NHL prospects, headlined by Washington Capitals first-round pick in 2023, Ryan Leonard. Leonard is looking to finish his collegiate career with a national championship before he probably joins the Capitals for the end of the regular season and postseason.
The other top seeds are Michigan State, University of Maine, and Western Michigan University. Each team has an excellent shot at the national title and are headlined by Hobey Baker Award Top-10 finalists. The standouts are the net minders. Two of the best in the nation play for these schools. Michigan State goalie Trey Augustine is a top prospect in the Detroit Red Wings organizations and Maine goalie Albin Boija had a breakout sophomore campaign this year.
Last year’s national champion are back and ready to defend their title as well. The University of Denver will face-off against a powerful team from Providence College, with the winner awaiting a possible matchup against BC in the second round.
One team that may be viewed as a surprise inclusion is Bentley University, out of the Atlantic Hockey America conference. The Massachusetts school finished their regular season schedule 23-14-2 and came in at #22 in the latest PairWise rankings.
One glaring omission was Minnesota State University. The other MSU in the nation was led by another Hobey Baker finalist net minder, Alex Tracey. Minnesota State finished the latest PairWise rankings at #14, but were left out in favor of Bentley and Cornell.
