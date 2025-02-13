Lightning Prospect Takes Lead in Hobey Baker Race
The Hobey Baker race is ramping up as the NCAA season moves into the home stretch before the Frozen Four tournament, and leading the way is a top prospect for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The race isn't over, with multiple players having excellent seasons. but Lightning prospect Isaac Howard of Michigan State has to be considered the current front-runner. Let's dive into a few of the top choices for the award at this point in the men's hockey season.
Isaac Howard - Michigan State University
The leading scorer in the NCAA is Isaac Howard of MSU. He has been absolutely excellent for the number two team in the nation. Through 30 games, he has 22 goals and 21 assists for 43 points. The almost 21-year-old recorded 36 points in 36 games in his first season with MSU, and he's taken his game to the next level in year two with the Spartans.
There's not just one part of Howard's game that stands out. He possesses an excellent instinct and ability to read the ice, especially when the puck is on his stick. His shot is dangerous and so is his ability to pass. He's become a do-it-all type of player in the offensive zone, and it's paving a path for him to be named the best player in the NCAA in 2025.
Ryan Leonard - Boston College
Washington Capitals' prospect Ryan Leonard has had an excellent year. He's won back-to-back gold medals with Team USA at the World Junior Championships and was the captain of the team at the most recent tournament.
At Boston College the past two seasons he's been just as excellent. As a freshman he netted 60 points in just 41 games. This season, he's recorded 23 goals and added 12 assists for 35 points in 27 games. His 23 tallies rank first in the NCAA, and he's arguably the top NHL prospect playing in collegiate hockey. If he can go on a bit of a streak and lead BC into the top seed in the Frozen Four, it could earn Leonard another accolade before he closes out his college career.
Jimmy Snuggerud - University of Minnesota
A month ago, Jimmy Snuggerud was the top player in the NCAA. The first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues is still having a fantastic season and is just one point shy of leading the nation in scoring. Through 30 games, he's collected 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points to lead the Golden Gophers.
Snuggerud sticks out as one of the smartest playmakers making their way towards the NHL. He's unbelievably patient with the puck and his ability to wait out defenders or for his teammates to get open makes him an elite playmaker. He will likely have no trouble translating that skill to the NHL, and he's still at the top of the running for the Hobey Baker in 2025.
