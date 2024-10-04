Devils, Sabres Announce Lineups for Season Opener
The New Jersey Devils and the Buffalo Sabres kick-off the 2024-2025 NHL season in Europe as part of the league's Global Series. It's a fitting way to begin the regular season, as both the Sabres and Devils are vying to make the playoffs after disappointing campaigns last year.
With the Sabres and Devils ready to duke it out in front of the fans at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia, the teams shared their lineups for the first game of the season.
The Devils' top of the lineup returns to wreak havoc on the league after disappointing last season. Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, Nico Heischer, and Jesper Bratt make up one of the most talented cores in the NHL, and they have a chip on their shoulder as they attempt to avenge their shortcomings last year. The Devils' PR team shared the lineup via their X account.
The Sabres are a team on the ascent, much like the Devils. Buffalo is turning to Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, J.J. Peterka, and second-year winger Zach Benson to be the offensive bedrock for a playoff team. They get their first test against New Jersey.
For the Devils, they will be without newly-signed defenseman Brett Pesce. He didn't make the trip to Europe with the team while recovering from an injury. His absence paves the way for rookie Seamus Casey to make his NHL debut. The second-round pick of the 2022 NHL Draft is ready to impress the league at just 20 years old. This also marks the return of top-pairing defender Dougie Hamilton from injury.
For the Sabres, this will be the first regular season game of newly annointed captain Rasmus Dahlin's tenure. It also is the first test of a new look bottom-six forward group. The additions of Jason Zucker, Sam Lafferty, Beck Malenstyn, and Ryan McLeod are hoping to bolster a team that's desperate to return to the postseason.
