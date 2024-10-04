Red Wings Goalie Enters Player Assistance Program
The Detroit Red Wings will be without goalie Jack Campbell for an indefinite amount of time as he enters the NHL Player Assistance Program. The NHL and NHLPA made the announcement just ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.
According to a release from the NHL, Campbell will return to the Red Wings when he is cleared by the program for on-ice competition by program administrators.
Campbell had just signed a one-year deal with the Red Wings organization and likely wasn’t going to play much at the NHL level. The Red Wings are loaded with goalies, including Ville Husso, Cam Talbot, and Alex Lyon all listed on the NHL roster.
Campbell played the last two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers organization, going 22-13-4 in 41 games played. 2023-24 was a tough year, however, as a 1-4 start forced the Oilers to demote Campbell to the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.
He spent the rest of the year in Bakersfield putting up an 18-13-1 record in 33 appearences.
At 32 years old, Campbell has played 176 career NHL games with four different teams. As a first round draft pick (11th overall) of the Dallas Stars in 2010, Campbell has also suited with with the Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs.
Campbell made his NHL debut with the Stars during the 2013-14 season.
During his time with the Maple Leafs, Campbell emerged as a star talent in the NHL, becoming Toronto’s starting goalie for a pair of seasons. In three seasons with the Maple Leafs, he posted a 51-14-9 reocrd with a .916 save percentage and 2.50 goals against average.
Over the course of his career, Campbell has put up a 93-52-18 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.76 goals against average.
The hockey world hopes for a speedy recovery from whatever is forcing Campbell into this situation.
