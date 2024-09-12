Devils Star Defenseman Suffers Offseason Injury
The New Jersey Devils will be forced to start the 2024-25 season without one of their bright young stars. The Devils announced that 21-year-old defenseman Luke Hughes will miss the first six to eight weeks of the season thanks to a shoulder injury.
Hughes injured his left shoulder during an offseason workout earlier in the month. The Devils’ athletic staff have determined that surgery will not be required and Hughes will receive treatment and physical therapy under their guidance.
The Devils were expected to make a statement on Hughes’ status after an image surfaced of him attending a University of Michigan Wolverines football game wearing a sling on his left arm.
Hughes recently turned 21 and was looking forward to entering his second full season at the NHL level. A fourth overall pick of the Devils in 2021, Hughes is already off to a great start to his career.
In his first appearance during the 2022-23 season, Hughes played a pair of games and scored a goal and an assist. The following 2023-24 season, he played all 82 games and put together an outstanding rookie campaign.
Hughes scored nine goals and 38 assists to lead Devils defensemen with 47 total points. He finished the season on the NHL’s All-Rookie team and landed third in Calder Trophy voting for Rookie of the Year.
Hughes played alongside his superstar brother, Jack, in New Jersey. Their eldest brother, Quinn, played for defense for the Vancouver Canucks and is the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman.
The Hughes brothers were recently announced as the cover athletes for NHL 25, EA Sports’ annual hockey video game.
Six to eight weeks means Hughes will miss the start of the 2024-25 season and could return between late October to early November.
