Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Sidney Crosby, Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins went from 16 straight years in the playoffs and perennial contenders for the Stanley Cup to back-to-back seasons without a postseason appearance. As their core players age, many don’t believe the Penguins have what it takes to win while Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin finish their NHL careers in Pittsburgh.
Crosby specifically has one year remaining on his contract and is eligible for an extension. It’s expected he will eventually sign on the dotted line and commit his whole career to the Penguins, but that raises a question about his legacy.
Will Crosby reach the playoffs again with the Penguins? According to TSN analyst Frank Corrado, not only will Crosby and the Penguins see the playoffs again, but they could return as soon as this upcoming season.
“It’s hard to believe that in ‘now or never mode’ we are not going to see Sidney Crosby playing in the playoffs as a member of the Penguins,” Corrado said. “And this year specifically, the Metro is a little more wide open.”
Outside of the Carolina Hurricanes and President’s Trophy winning New York Rangers who had slots locked in well in advance, the Metropolitan Division had multiple teams battling for playoff spots. The Penguins were in the middle of that race until the very end.
Corrado noted that the Penguins are still going for another Cup, while other Metro teams aren’t impressing him.
“Outside of the Rangers, and the Devils need to take a significant step,” Corrado said. “The Islanders aren’t overly exciting. Carolina might take a step back. The Washington Capitals are trying to improve. You can put the Pittsburgh Penguins in that category.”
If the postseason doesn’t happen in 2025 for the Penguins, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for Crosby. An extension should be signed before training camp opens giving him a few extra years to find his way back to the postseason in Pittsburgh.
“Maybe they have a chance,” Corrado said. “It’s now or never for the Penguins, but with Sidney Crosby maybe playing for a few more years, we might see him in the playoffs one more time as a Penguin.”
The clock is ticking for the Penguins, but as long as Crosby is around, they’ll be gunning for championships and success.
