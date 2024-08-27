Steven Stamkos, Predators Predicted to Outperform Lightning
The Nashville Predators made some of the most exciting offseason additions in the NHL, but there's no denying the most exciting signing was Stanley Cup-winner and future Hall of Fame forward Steven Stamkos. The former Tampa Bay Lightning captain is hoping to bring that championship pedigree to a Predators team eager to challenge the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference.
With Stamkos on board, the Predators go from a playoff team to a no-doubt Stanley Cup contender. The team recorded 110 points last season, and now they have a six-time 40+ goal scorer is joining their top-six. When looking at the moves they made this summer, TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL player Frankie Corrado thinks they are set up for success in 2024-2025. When asked on TSN Sportscentre which of Stamkos' teams will do better this upcoming season, Corrado didn't hesitate in naming the Predators.
"The Nashville Predators had a better season than the Tampa Bay Lightning did last year," he said. "And they've added more pieces around this group."
In addition to Stamkos, the Predators also signed forward Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei and inked goaltender Juuse Saros to an eight-year extension this summer. Each move would be a step in the right direction for a contending team, but the Predators were able to make four moves to strengthen their team. Which, as Corrado also points out, was already an efficient defensive team.
"Now, if that team can continue to play stingy defensively," he said. "Adding offensive weapons around them, I like the chances of the Nashville Predators to be a better team than the Tampa Bay Lightning this year."
Stamkos is certainly hoping Corrado's prediction comes to pass. The championship window in Nashville is a huge reason why he signed there and left the only organization he'd ever been with. Now the Predators have him, and they are poised for a playoff run that is longer and deeper than the Lightning.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!