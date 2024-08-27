Multiple Teams Interested in Former Sharks Forward
After one season with the San Jose Sharks, 24-year-old forward Filip Zadina is still searching for a new contract in the NHL. It’s the late stages of summer, but multiple teams are beginning to express interest in the Czech native.
According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, at least three teams have been in contact with Zadina. A previous report stated that Zadina signed a professional tryout offer with the Buffalo Sabres, but that was refuted by Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News.
Zadina’s agent, Darren Ferris told Lysowski that there is an ongoing process to get him signed to an NHL deal. No specific team was listed but something is brewing around Zadina.
Heading into the 2023-24 season, Zadina signed a one-year deal with the Sharks worth $1.1 million. He was set to be a restricted free agent at the end of the contract, but the Sharks didn’t tender a qualifying offer making him a rare young unrestricted free agent.
In his one season with the Sharks, Zadina played 72 games and scored 23 points (13G-10A). That may not seem like much, but the Sharks were the NHL’s worst team and 23 points was enough to be tied for sixth-most on the roster.
Before joining the Sharks, Zadina played parts of five seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. In 190 games with the Red Wings, he posted 68 points (28G-40A) and hit a minus-51 rating.
The Red Wings selected Zadina with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. He debuted during the 2018-19 season playing nine games and scoring three points.
Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Zadina and the Red Wings agreed to terminate his contract with two years remaining. That’s when the Sharks signed him to a one-year deal.
In 262 career games in the NHL, Zadina has 41 goals and 50 assists for 91 total points. A new deal appears to be around the corner for the former top-10 draft pick. Maybe a third team can get his best efforts.