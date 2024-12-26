Devils Forward Nearing Superstar Status
The New Jersey Devils entered the 2024-25 season as a sleeper choice to win the Stanley Cup. At the holiday break, the Devils sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 23-11-3 record and look like one of the strongest teams in the entire league. They’re getting production from all over the lineup, but one name is running on a much higher pace than normal.
Jesper Bratt is tied for the most points on the Devils will 45 (14G-31A) in 37 games played. Jack Hughes also has 45 points (15G-30A) in 37 games, but Bratt is building towards true superstar status.
While Hughes missed 20 games last season, captain Nico Hischier missed 11, and Timo Meier missed 13, Bratt played in all 82 and led the team in scoring with 83 total points. The Devils struggled with a 38-39-5 record, missing the playoffs, but Bratt laid the groundwork for him to hit a stride in 2024-25.
This time around, his 45 points make him one of the highest-scoring players in the NHL. No doubt he’s a great player and leading the team in scoring last year was a big boost, but Bratt doesn’t strike many as a true “superstar.”
Bratt is doing everything he can to not only help the Devils win games but put his name among the best offensive producers in the NHL.
On pace for 31 goals and 69 assists, the 2024-25 season could turn out to be Bratt’s first-ever 100-point season. The 2023-24 season was Bratt’s first campaign over a point-per-game pace, and it seems like it was just the beginning.
In 508 career games played, Bratt has 143 goals and 261 assists for 404 total points. In the second year of an eight-year contract that will keep him in New Jersey until 2031, the Devils have plenty of time to watch the former sixth-round pick (162nd overall) grow into a superstar talent.
