Devils Emerging as Stanley Cup Contenders
It's early into the NHL season, but the New Jersey Devils look like a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. That's exactly what the organization hoped for after disappointing by all accounts last year. Two weeks in, and the team is 5-2-1 and atop the Metropolitan Division.
Things continue to look up for the Devils, as two of their top defensemen are nearing full health. Second-year star Luke Hughes and free-agent signing Brett Pesce have yet to debut this season as they rehab different injuries, with both players taking a huge step and returning to practice. Their head coach, Sheldon Keefe, recently told team reporter Amanda Stein that their returns are "imminent."
Once they do return, an already potent lineup will unequivocally become a top Stanley Cup contender. The addition of Hughes alone cannot be overstated. With him in the lineup, the Devils have two stellar point men for their power play units. He joins Dougie Hamilton as the other blue liner capable of scoring 50 points or more. Most teams struggle to get that type of production from one defenseman, and the Devils have two.
Add in the defensive presence of Pesce, and the Devils' defense looks tops in the NHL. But keeping the puck out of your own net depends just as much on goaltending. Thankfully for them, their new tandem in net is finding just as much success as the lineup in front of them.
Jacob Markstrom has looked solid as he finds his game during his first season with the Devils. He's 3-2-1 with a 2.99 goals against average (GAA) and a .902 save percentage. He hasn't been perfect, but he's a noticeable improvement from their starter last season.
Jake Allen is thankfully the perfect back-up for a goalie like Markstrom and he's off to just as hot a start this year. Despite having one of the oldest duos in the league, Allen is rewinding the clock so far this year. He's 2-0 in two starts, including stonewalling the Utah Hockey Club in a 20-save shutout.
And none of that begins to cover the forward group, which also ranks among the best in the league. Luke's older brother Jack Hughes is a legitimate MVP candidate, and he's flanked by a group of scoring forwards in Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier. It's a well-balanced lineup that can outscore you or shut down your offensive attack. And if that fails, they have a pair of goalies capable of stealing a victory. It's enough to put the NHL on notice: the Devils are here and they're coming for the Stanley Cup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!