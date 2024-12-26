Canucks Must Make Decision With Feuding Stars
The Vancouver Canucks have found themselves at the center of attention, and it has nothing to do with their record or putting an end to a three-game winless streak to enter the holiday break. Rather, everyone wants to know what’s going on with the reported rift between superstars J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.
The reported feud between the two Canucks stars has been around since last season, but it’s hitting new heights as of late. While Miller and Pettersson both deny there is any sort of disconnect, there has been plenty of evidence to show otherwise.
Some of the main pieces of evidence is the Canucks head coach and captain both saying there are things that need to be worked out between Miller and Pettersson. Head coach Rick Tocchet said the two “don’t need to play PlayStation together,” but do have to keep putting the team first.
Captain Quinn Hughes tried to downplay the situation, saying “it’s a family in here.”
Sometimes families fight and this new tension might bring with it a trade involving either Miller or Pettersson. Ideally, the Canucks find a way retain both of them and they put their differences aside, but they might have to keep their options open.
TSN analyst Farhan Lalji says he isn’t buying the idea that there is nothing messy going on between Miller and Pettersson, at the bare minimum, there is a lack of need chemistry between the two.
“Whether they’re together or apart, the chemistry simply isn’t there,” Lalji said. “And they’ve got to find a way to work it out between them. The thought that there is nothing there, I’m not buying it.”
President of hockey operations Jim Rutherford has denied trade rumors regarding Miller before, but that doesn’t mean a deal won’t happen. Especially if these two can’t put their grudge aside, the Canucks might have to find a taker.
Miller and Pettersson may have tensions, but they’re sharing struggles this season, as well. Ever since coming back from a leave of absence, Miller has no goals and five assists. Miller assisted on Pettersson’s second goal against the San Jose Sharks in their win before the holiday break.
In 34 games this year, Pettersson has 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 total points. That’s not terrible, but well below what’s expected from the highest-paid player on the roster.
When the roster freeze thaws, the rumor mill is sure to kick into full swing. If the tensions don’t simmer quickly, the Canucks will continue to be the center of attention.
