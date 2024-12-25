Former Rangers Champion Praises Igor Shesterkin
The New York Rangers are in the midst of one of the worst stretches ever seen from a reigning President’s Trophy winner with a 4-13-0 run in their last 17 games. As they slide down the Eastern Conference rankings, the Rangers have been a team in flux with numerous changes and rumors coming from the organization.
While the losses pile up, benchings become more common, and trade rumors spiral, there has been one bright spot from the Rangers in recent months. Superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin finally signed an eight-year contract extension.
Signed in New York until 2033, Shesterkin signed for a record-setting $11.5 million annually, making him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history. Shesterkin’s average annual value tops that of Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens at $10.5 million.
If you ask a former Stanley Cup champion with the Rangers, Shesterkin is the better goalie. Alex Kovalev told Responsible Gambler that fellow his Russian countryman is well deserving of the price tag and stands above Price in numerous ways.
“I am happy for him,” Kovalev told rg.org. “He left Russia at the right time and has proven himself well in the NHL.”
Kovalev was a teammate of Price’s with the Canadiens for the first two years of his career so he got to see Price’s abilities up close and personal. Despite that, Shesterkin still exceeds Price in Kovalev’s eyes.
“Shesterkin is better,” Kovalev said to RG. “He reads the game better. Price is a good goalie, but they have different styles. Price was successful due to his size and the right choice of position. Shesterkin fights for every puck, including rebounds. He never gives up… Price relied on the defensemen, but Shesterkin always relies on himself.”
Kovalev made sure to note that his former teammate is surely making it to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
“He did a lot for Montreal. He was still young when I was there, but he did a lot for the team. He'll probably be in the Hall of Fame”
As for Shesterkin, he’ll need to keep up that reliability of himself to lead the turnaround in New York this season. He’s gone 3-9-0 during this poor Rangers run giving up 34 goals.
