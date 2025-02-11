Devils Goalie Prospect Taking NCAA By Storm
A goalie prospect for the New Jersey Devils is taking the NCAA by storm in his freshman year campaign. Goalie Mikhail Yegorov, the Devils second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has taken over the starting job for the Boston University Terriers and has been nothing short of exceptional.
The Devils prospect added another impressive feat to his first college season by leading BU to their 32nd Beanpot Championship after they took down their long time rivals, the Boston College Eagles. Yegorov was awarded the Eberly Award following the final game as the goalie with the best save percentage. He stopped 69 of 71 shots and earned a .972 save percentage.
It's been a wild ride for Yegorov. Two months ago, he was still playing in the United States Hockey League with the Omaha Lancers. He decided to enroll for the spring semester at BU after previously committing their last year, and as of mid-January he was the back-up net minder for the Terriers.
But then the team lost a disappointing contest to BC, dropping the game by a score of 6-2 BU's head coach and former Devils player Jay Pandalfo turned to the freshman net minder and has been extremely complimentary of him since he took over the starting role. Following BU taking down Harvard by a score of 7-1 in the Beanpot semi-finals, Pandalfo praised his calm composure in net.
"He was great," he said. "He was calm, he was composed. He has a confidence and belief in himself. He's been excellent in three games."
The hot start to his NCAA career is a strong development for Yegorov. The 6'5 goalie has the natural size and tools to be an NHL goalie in due time. He's fluid in net, dominates down low due to his frame, and he's visibly improving his glove hand and ability to anticipate plays. While he continues getting used to the NCAA and progressing, he's taking the collegiate ranks by storm and the New Jersey Devils have to be thrilled.
