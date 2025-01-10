Devils Struggle Through New Years Slump
After an overtime loss to the New York Rangers, the New Jersey Devils lost their fifth game out of their last six. It's been a rough start to the 2025 portion of their season for the Devils, who have quickly gone from leaders of the Metropolitan Division to trailing first place by four points.
The Devils are struggling in multiple ways amidst this slump. Turnovers are one; the game against the Rangers was a sloppy mess, as the team had 25 giveaways compared to New York's 10, and it cost them a victory. The Carolina Hurricanes overwhelmed them in a 5-2 loss, and the Devils coughed up 14 giveaways in the process. In another recent loss to the San Jose Sharks, the Devils had 10 giveaways. Losing the turnover battle is an easy way to drop contests in the NHL, and the Devils are an excellent proof of concept in the new year.
It may seem minor, but a second key area they need to improve is in the face-off circle. Over this losing stretch, they've been absolutely dominated on draws and it's often costing them crucial offensive zone time. Against the Rangers, they won just 36% of the face-offs, with only one player (Curtiz Lazar) winning more than half of their draws taken. The Hurricanes trounced them in the face-off dot as well a few games ago, winning 61% of them.
The thing holding them together is goalie Jacob Markstrom. He continues to be excellent in his first season with the Devils, with 20 victories and a 2.20 goals against average.
The panic button doesn't need to be pushed in New Jersey, but they are struggling in the new year. In a crowded division and Eastern Conference playoff race, every point matters in the second half. The Devils need to get back on track quickly, otherwise they could be entering dangerous territory.
