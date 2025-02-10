Penguins' Sidney Crosby Ready for 4 Nations
Sidney Crosby was absent from the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup for their last two games heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break. After suffering an upper-body injury against the New Jersey Devils, it wasn’t certain the Penguins captain would be able to suit up with Team Canada at the newest international tournament.
Crosby had continued to skate, but not with most of his Penguins teammates, putting his Team Canada availability in question. With practices opening for the 4 Nations tournament, Crosby was present for the first skate with Team Canada.
Not only did Crosby participate, but he skated with his good buddy Nathan MacKinnon at five-on-five drills and is a part of what could be the most lethal power play in the tournament.
Following the skate, Crosby told members of the media he is good to go and intends to play in Team Canada’s first game against Sweden.
Team Canada will have their captain and so long as he can stay healthy, should be a key piece of their lineup. Centering a line with MacKinnon and Vegas Golden Knights star forward Mark Stone on his wings, Team Canada enters as a heavy favorite.
That frightening power play unit features Crosby, MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, and Sam Reinhart. Don’t take penalties against Team Canada.
