NHL Expects Trades During 4 Nations Face-Off
The NHL as a league has entered a two-week break while some of the league’s biggest names are set to represent their country at the 4 Nations Face-Off. While some of the top Canadian, American, Swedish, and Finnish players will be fighting for gold, there is no trade freeze across the NHL.
The trade deadline is still a few weeks away and general managers across the NHL won’t be using the tournament as a time for rest. Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast says there could be a few trades around the league during the 4 Nations break.
Friedman even mentioned that a player who wished to remain anonymous told him he believes he’ll be traded during the break.
“I had one player who told me I could use the situation but not his name,” Friedman said. “He told me he thinks he’s going to get traded.”
Teams treated the 4 Nations Face-Off as a mini trade deadline, forcing some big moves over the last few weeks. The trades during the tournament will likely be centered around names not participating in the 4 Nations, but moves are expected.
“I guess some players have been told, I don’t know, by their teams or their agents or who it is,” Friedman said. “But they think there is going to be action.”
Friedman notes that players have already had those bittersweet moments players experience when they know it’s their last game with a team or with certain teammates.
“Guys were looking at each other like ‘is this it?’” Friedman said. “There certainly is that feeling around there that some guys will not return to where they are.”
Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans is key name to watch on the trade block during the break as he becomes a top trade target in the NHL.
Friedman did mention that the NHL probably hopes trades don’t go down on game days for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but Linus Ullmark was traded just minutes before the start of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season, so anything is possible.
Teams may be taking time off, but general managers will continue to work through the 4 Nations Face-Off break.
