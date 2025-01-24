Devils Set Timeline for Injured Goalie
The New Jersey Devils already knew they were going to be without star goalie Jacob Marksrom for some time, but they have officially given a diagnosis and timeline for return. According to the Devils, imaging revealed that Markstrom suffered an MCL sprain and will miss between four to six weeks.
While the Devils didn’t outright say Markstrom will miss the 4 Nations Face-Off, they stated he will miss the rest of the games leading into the tournament. Team Sweden is already facing a few key injuries, and it appears they will have to find a new goalie for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Markstrom is set to begin a rehab program under the supervision of the Devils and their training staff.
The Devils saw their star goalie leave their contest against the Boston Bruins early when Justin Brazeau crashed hard into the Devils’ net. Markstrom’s let got caught against the post, forcing him to fall awkwardly during the collision.
Markstrom was in serious pain right away and needed helped off the ice my the Devils’ training staff. Jake Allen came in to finish the victory and will be turned to as the Devils’ starting netminder at least up to the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The Devils are one of the top teams in the NHL and much of that is thanks to the work of Markstrom this season. In 36 games played, he has a 21-9-5 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.20 goals against average.
Allen got to the Devils organization last season after being traded from the Montreal Canadiens. In 15 games played this year, he has a 6-8-1 record. He’ll be leaned on as the Devils wait for their star netminder to return.
According to Elliotte Friedman, expect Team Sweden to ping Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sam Ersson as a replacement for Markstrom at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!