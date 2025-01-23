Devils Season Doomed Without Starting Goalie
The worst-case scenario unfolded for the New Jersey Devils during their 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Their star goaltender and Vezina Trophy candidate Jacob Markstrom, arguably their top player this season, left the game due to injury in the second period.
Following the game, the Devils' head coach Sheldon Keefe stated that Markstrom would miss some time, but nothing was concrete at the moment. The fear is that the lower-body injury he sustained could be long-term and possibly keep him out for a majority of the regular season. That would be not only a huge disappointment and development for Markstrom, but it would completely derail the Devils' chance at the Stanley Cup.
The Devils have been a huge surprise this season, and so much of that is because of Markstrom. He's been a top goalie in the NHL again following New Jersey acquiring him from the Calgary Flames. Through his first 36 starts for the Devils, he's posted a record of 21-9-5 to give him the fourth-most wins in the NHL.
Those wins weren't happening just because of the talented team in front of him either. He has the fifth lowest goals against average with a 2.20 GAA to go with an excellent .912 save percentage. For all of his efforts, he was placing himself in the Vezina Trophy conversation in addition to helping the Devils go from missing the postseason to Stanley Cup contenders in 2025.
In his absence, the Devils must rely on veteran Jake Allen. Allen is well-respected around the NHL, but he's a severe step backwards from the season Markstrom was putting together. Allen has a 2.66 GAA and a .904 save percentage, but he'll need to find another level to keep the Devils afloat with his running mate. Nico Daws is likely to receive a few starts in relief of Allen as well, but he has just 46 games of NHL experience and a career GAA of 3.13.
That is a tall task for Allen, Daws and the rest of the New Jersey lineup, who have been relying heavily on Markstrom all season long. It's what makes his injury a worst-case scenario for both him and the Devils.
