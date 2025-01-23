Devils Goalie to Miss Time
The New Jersey Devils may be sitting comfortably in playoff positioning, but they’ll need to dig deep following a key injury. Starting goalie Jacob Marksrom was an early exit from the Devils recent win over the Boston Bruins, and he’s expected to miss some time.
According to Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe, there isn’t an exact diagnosis, but Markstrom is expected to miss some time.
The Devils should have a clearer picture on Markstrom’s status in the near future, but for now, they will have to go on without him. Keefe noted that Markstrom is still in “good spirits.”
Early in the second period, Bruins forward Justin Brazeau crashed hard into the Devils’ net, colliding with Markstrom. During the collision, Markstrom got tangled up with Brazeau and his left ankle appeared to twist awkwardly against the goal post.
Markstrom hit the ice in clear pain, and needed assistance off the ice. Jake Allen stepped in to finish the game and seal the 5-1 win. Allen stopped all 16 shots he faced.
Before his injury, Markstromg made six saves on seven shots, allowing a goal to Morgan Geekie in the opening frame.
Markstrom has been putting together a solid season for the Devils, who missed the playoffs in 2023-24 thanks to lackluster goaltending. In 35 games this season, Markstrom has a 21-9-5 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.20 goals against average.
The Devils also aren’t the only team who are hoping there’s nothing seriously wrong with Markstrom. Team Sweden has him slated to be a key feature on their 4 Nations Face-Off roster.
Missing Markstrom isn’t ideal, but Team Sweden is already keeping an eye on Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators who hasn’t played in over a month. Team Sweden may have to look into injury replacement goalies if Markstrom and Ullmark aren’t ready to go by the start of the tournament.
