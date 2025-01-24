Capitals Eager to Extend Starting Goalie
The Washington Capitals and Logan Thompson have fit together perfectly this season. The team's improvement is largely due to the teams' stellar goaltending duo led by Thompson along with fellow right-handed catching net minder Charlie Lindgren. It's brought the Caps to the best record in the NHL and cemented their status as a Stanley Cup contender.
The biggest problem facing the Capitals' goaltending is that both NHL net minders are in the final season of their current contracts. Both are earning new deals that are raises on their current salaries, and the latest reports from TSN's Pierre LeBrun is that the team is showing urgency in getting a deal done with Thompson. On a recent episode of "Early Trading," LeBrun shared the update regarding Thompson's contract.
"I think there's some urgency there," he said. "I think the Caps would like to get something done, if all goes well, before the 4 Nations break next month."
If LeBrun's intel is correct, the Caps and Thompson could strike a deal in the next few weeks. The 4 Nations Face-Off is just under three weeks away, meaning the clock is ticking on any current negotiations.
In his first season in Washington D.C., Thompson's started 26 games. He's compiled an impressive record of 22-2-3, with a goals against average of 2.09, and a save percentage of .925. Both his GAA and save percentages are the third best among goalies with at least 15 starts this season. In addition, he's also posted two shutouts.
The big question is what kind of term will a new contract include for Thompson? He's currently making less than $1 million against the cap, $766,667 to be exact, but that won't be the case when this campaign ends. While he's obviously due for a raise, how large of a pay increase should the Capitals fork out?
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!