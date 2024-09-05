Devils Sign Pair of Veterans Tryouts
The New Jersey Devils have added a pair of players to their training camp roster on professional tryout contracts. Devils president and general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced that defenseman Jakub Zboril and goaltender Michael Hutchinson will attend camp on PTOs.
Zboril joins the Devils after being a first round draft pick (13th overall) of the Boston Bruins in 2015. He played 76 games with the Bruins between the 2018-19 and 2022-23 seasons. He spent all of the 2023-24 season in the American Hockey League with the Providence Bruins and Cleveland Monsters.
Just prior to last season’s trade deadline, Zboril was dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets organization where he did not appear on their NHL roster.
Zboril is a 27-year-old native of Czechia who shoots left and hasn’t hit the potential he showed when selected 13th overall. In his 76 career games, he has one goals and 15 assists for 16 total points.
34-year-old Hutchinson has turned into a bit of a journeyman netminder since being drafted by the Bruins in 2008. Hutchinson has played games with six different teams over the last 11 NHL seasons.
In 154 career games played, usually as a backup or third-string option, Hutchinson holds a 57-62-18 record. He holds a career .902 save percentage and 2.94 goals against average.
Despite being a Bruins draft pick, Hutchinson made his NHL debut with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2013-14 season. Hutchinson played 102 games with the Jets before joing the Florida Panthers in 2018.
Hutchinson has also suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Blue Jackets, and Detroit Red Wings. His only playoff appearances came during the 2020 COVID bubble with the Avalanche. He went 2-1 in three starts against the Dallas Stars.
The chances of Zboril or Hutchinson making the Devils NHL roster are slim as they built a strong squad during the offseason, but they may earn NHL deals and get utilized as injury replacements.
