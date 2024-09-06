Two Rookies Could Make Rangers Roster
The New York Rangers are coming off of a President's Trophy-winning season, but no one is looking at last year as a success. They fell to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it
Dan Rosen of NHL.com believes the Rangers have two youngsters in their organization vying for NHL roster spots. Writing in his mailbag column, he was asked which players could be dark horse roster candidates. Rosen highlighted two of the Rangers' rookies as possibilities.
"Brennan Othmann is the rookie forward who will have all eyes on him in training camp," he wrote. "But Berard might steal a roster spot. The 21-year-old was third for Hartford in the AHL with 48 points (25 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games last season."
Othmann is the more well-known prospect of the two Rosen listed. The Rangers drafted Othmann with the 16th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Last season, he was one of the organization's best players in the AHL, with 21 goals and 49points over 67 games. The 21-year-old forward got his first taste of NHL action last season, playing in three games with the Rangers. He failed to record a point, but it was a huge step for him.
As Rosen points out, Brett Berard could be the prospect no one is talking about who lands an NHL lineup spot. Berard was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, and has made his way up to legitimate prospect. He was one of the organization's top players in the AHL last season alongside Othmann, scoring 25 goals and finishing with 48 points.
The deciding factor for the Rangers is what type of player they believe they need for their middle-six. Othmann is the bigger player, standing at 6'0 and pushing 200 pounds, he is better suited for a third line role. Berard, meanwhile, is 5'9, and plays a pacey game focused on skill. The Rangers have a dynamic top-six group, so it's unlikely they view Berard as an option there.
Whatever direction the Rangers go, they are sure to have a different looking lineup entering the upcoming season. They have multiple young options, and it's just a matter of finding the best fits to get this team from contender to champion.
