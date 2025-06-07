New Trade Interest Emerges for Rangers Defenseman
The New York Rangers are in for an interesting offseason after a turbulent 2024-25 and the hiring of two-time Stanley Cup champion head coach Mike Sullivan. With some changes on the horizon, one key name on the Rangers roster continues to be brought up in trade circles.
According to Elite Prospects’ Cam Robinson, the Rangers have informed teams that 25-year-old defenseman K’Andre Miller is available for a move. An upcoming restricted free agent, the Rangers seem more than willing to move on from Miller rather than extend him to keep him in New York.
Miller struggled in 2024-25, recording 27 points (7G-20A) in 74 games and was an even plus/minus for the first time in his career. Usually a prolific playmaker, Miller struggled to record on offense as turmoil and drama hit new levels early in the season.
A ton of trade speculation was floated around the Rangers and their star players during and following a horrendous 4-15 run before the turn of 2025. Miller’s name appeared in those trade rumors then, and his name hasn’t left the rumor mill.
Robinson notes that interested teams are weighing their options with a possible Miller trade or if an offer sheet would be the smarter route.
Miller is a former first-round pick (22nd overall) from the 2018 NHL Draft and still has a chance to reach his full potential. The Rangers might be asking for a large package in return as they look to revamp in 2025-26.
In 368 career games, Miller has scored 36 goals and 96 assists for 132 points while averaging 21:57 of ice time per game. He was named to the NHL's All-Rookie team following a successful rookie campaign in 2020-21.
The young left-shot defenseman should catch the interest of most teams in the NHL, making Miller a hot commodity to watch this offseason.
