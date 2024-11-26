Trade Interest Growing for Young Rangers Defenseman
The New York Rangers briefly became the center of attention when it was reported that they have started looking into big changes to their lineup. In the midst of a three-game losing streak, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that key veterans in the Rangers lineup like Chris Kreider and captain Jacob Trouba are among those being considered on the trade block.
Friedman joined the NHL Network to discuss the Rangers’ situation, and Kevin Weekes had another name to throw in the mix.
“There are other names within that Ranger group that I hear are gaining some traction, as well,” Weekes said. “Specifically on the blue line… specifically K’Andre Miller. Because he’s at a very attractive number, his contract is expiring, as well.”
Miller is a 24-year-old defenseman who is in the final year of a contract that earns him $3.87 million against the salary cap. He’ll be a restricted free agent this offseason, but he still has plenty of potential to be a solid NHLer for years to come.
The 2024-25 season hasn’t been his best work, but Miller still has plenty to give.
“A lot of teams I’ve spoken to look at that and say ‘they have kind of a surplus of young D,’” Weekes said. “He’s another name that I’ve heard drawing some interest.”
In 20 games this year, Miller has scored a goal and three assists for four total points. That’s well below the pace he’s set for himself over the last two seasons. In 2022-23, he put up 43 points and was one the top scorers on the Rangers’ blue line. Last season he notched 30 points.
It’s not an easy spot for the Rangers to be in, but Miller is a valuable asset for the team. Whether in the lineup or as a trade piece, Miller has a ton of potential.
“It’s hard to find players like him,” Friedman said. “When you trade a guy like that, you’re immediately looking for a guy like that.”
It’s possible these reports are more of a wakeup call to the Rangers rather than actual moves being on the horizon, but it’s still something to keep an eye on in New York.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!