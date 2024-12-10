Islanders Forward Takes Step Towards Return
The New York Islanders signed Anthony Duclair this offseason to be a key piece of a forward group needing to find another level of offense. After five games, Duclair had a pair of goals and an assist, but a lower-body injury took him out of the Islanders lineup for almost two months at this point.
After some time of skating on his own, Duclair finally hit the ice with his Islanders teammates. The Islanders tweeted an image of Duclair taking part in the morning skate ahead of their contest with the Los Angeles Kings.
Duclair isn’t quite ready for a return to the lineup, and was wearing a non-contact jersey at the skate, but getting some time on the ice with teammates is a huge step towards being ready for game action.
It’s been 24 games since Duclair played a game, and the Islanders hope he can return to the lineup soon and help the offense reach that new level. They are 11-11-7 through 29 games and sitting right outside of a playoff spot. Their 29 standings points tie them with the New York Rangers for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but the Rangers have the advantage of a .537 points percentage.
The Islanders signed Duclair to a four-year deal over the offseason worth $3.5 million annually. If all goes well, he should stick on Long Island at least through the 2027-28 season.
At 29 years old, Duclair has played 568 career NHL games with nine different teams. He’s picked up 148 goals and 158 assists for 306 total points in 11 NHL seasons. His longest tenure with one team came between 2021 and 2023 when he spent three seasons with the Florida Panthers.
There isn’t much of a timetable for return to the Islanders yet, but Duclair is making progress and could be back in the very near future.
