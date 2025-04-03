Islanders Forward Taking Time Away From Team
Following a game in which he played just over 12 minutes of ice time, New York Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy called out forward Anthony Duclair. He referred to his performance as "god awful," and claimed that Duclair was lucky to be in the lineup.
Following the Islanders forward being called out, he and his head coach are still on good terms. Islanders beat reporter for NHL.com, Stefan Rosner, provided the latest update on this situation. Rosner reported that Roy and Duclair had a long, "positive" conversation. The result is that the veteran forward is taking some time away from the team. The organization is reportedly supportive of giving him that space and time.
"Patrick Roy says that he and Anthony Duclair had a long conversation this morning, a positive one," he wrote. "Duclair told Roy that he needed some time off to reflect and Roy agreed to that."
It's certainly been a difficult first season in New York for Duclair. Between injuries and struggling to find his fit with the team, it's a campaign he'd like to soon forget. In 44 contests, he's recorded seven goals and four assists. It's a far cry from the perennial 20-goal scorer he's developed a reputation for being.
It's also coming at an inopportune time for the Islanders. They are falling further out of the playoff picture, but they are still in it. They have eight regular season games remaining and have a five-point deficit to make up. It's a difficult road, but it's possible.
The Islanders will presumably attempt this without Duclair in the lineup. The 29-year-old winger will take an undetermined amount of time away from the team, and is hoping to be a huge boost to the lineup when he returns.
