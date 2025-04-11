Maple Leafs To Prioritize Extending Key Forward
No matter what happens in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs are sure to be the center of attention in the offseason. Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner is on an expiring deal and there is no guarantee he will stick in Toronto.
After Marner, however, the Maple Leafs have another upcoming free agent that other teams might have some interest in. 22-year-old Matthew Knies is set to become a restricted free agent and a big target for possible offer sheets.
The St. Louis Blues pulled off a pair of offer sheets last offseason and they’ve worked out in a very positive way, making some believe more could be on the table this year. If more offer sheets are on the horizon, Knies would be a name to watch.
The Maple Leafs likely won’t let things get to that point, though. According to Chris Johnston on TSN’s Insider Trading, after Marner the Maple Leafs are making Knies a priority this offseason.
“The Maple Leafs feel they have plenty of cap space to get their business done this summer,” Johnston said. “Where that will start: Mitch Marner… the decision on Knies will flow from that.”
Thanks to guys like Marner and John Tavares at the end of their contracts and the salary cap taking a big jump, the Maple Leafs will benefit from a ton of extra cap space. Marner will be the top priority, then signing Knies to his first big contract will follow.
“Heading into this summer, I really believe the Leafs are in a position to sign this player,” Johnston said. “If they were to sign an offer sheet, they’d likely match it.”
The Maple Leafs might have some tough decisions to make in the offseason, especially if the playoffs go south again. Regardless of direction, there is a sense that Knies will be a focal point in Toronto for a long time to come.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!