Islanders Expected to Lose Forward Long-Term
The New York Islanders didn’t give a great update when discussing one of their newest forwards. After just five games with the Islanders, Anthony Duclair is expected to be out of the lineup on a long-term basis.
According to Islanders’ general manager Lou Lamoriello, Duclair is going to be out long-term with a lower-body injury.
Lamoriello said they should have more information in the coming days, but for now it’s fair to assume this will not be a short-term thing. There is hope that the injury isn’t season-ending.
Duclair is kicking off a four-year contract with the Islanders that will earn him $3.5 million against the salary cap. Duclair was having a good start to the 2024-25 season, too. In five games played, he scored two goals and added an assist as the Islanders hold a 2-1-2 record.
In his 11th NHL season, Duclair has done his fair share of bouncing around the league. Originally a third-round draft pick of the New York Rangers in 2013, Duclair has played for nine different teams.
Between the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks, and Tampa Bay Lightning, Duclair has played in 568 career games.
With 148 goals and 158 assists, Duclair has notched 306 total points and is looking to be a useful piece within the Islanders’ offense.
The Islanders are hopeful for some better news on the Duclair front in the coming days as they look to find force their way into the playoffs for the third straight season.
