Islanders Heating Up at Right Time
After a poor start to the season, the New York Islanders have been slowly clawing their way back into the playoff picture, and now they're on the doorstep.
Winners of three in a row, the Islanders are now just two points back of the Montreal Canadiens, who currently hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Their latest win came over those very Canadiens, with Bo Horvat scoring the overtime winner to help the Islanders gain some crucial ground in the playoff race.
The Islanders were possibly the hottest team in the league when they won seven-straight games from late January-early February, but were pretty shaky after that. With less than a month left in the regular season, they'll have to stay hot to make the playoffs.
“This time of year, it’s arguably the best hockey,” forward Casey Cizikas said Friday, per the team's website. “Everyone is fighting for the same thing. That’s what brings the best out of the group here. Going into tomorrow, we’re playing a team that’s playing well and fighting for their playoff lives too.”
Can New York keep this hot streak going, though? It's going to be tough.
According to Tankathon, the Islanders have the fifth-hardest remaining schedule in the league, with their opponents having a combined points percentage of .575. They have two games left against the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals, one against the Carolina Hurricanes and two against the Tampa Bay Lightning. For a team that ranks 27th in scoring, those games against contenders will be pretty tough.
That said, the Islanders' offense has been significantly better as of late, as they've scored four goals in each of their last three games. They also still have Ilya Sorokin, one of the best goalies in the entire league when he's on. If they continue to stay hot, they can absolutely make a run to the postseason, as they have the past two seasons.
That starts on Saturday with a crucial home matchup against the Calgary Flames, another team fighting for their playoff lives.
