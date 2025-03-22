Jets On Verge of Clinching Playoff Spot
The Winnipeg Jets have been flying high all season long, and are on the verge of becoming the second team to clinch a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite being one of four teams not playing tonight, the Jets need certain outcomes from a couple of games to punch their ticket to the postseason.
In order for the Jets to become the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff berth, they will need the St. Louis Blues to lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion, and for the Vancouver Canucks to lose to the New York Rangers in regulation.
It might be tough for the Blackhawks, who are already eliminated from playoff contention, to put up a fight against the Blues, but anything is possible in the NHL.
The Rangers are also in the midst of an Eastern Conference playoff race and will look to bring their best against the Canucks.
If the Jets don’t get the outcomes they desire today, they will have another chance to secure their spot tomorrow when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.
Currently holding a 48-18-4 record, the Jets are one of just two teams in the NHL with 100 standings points. The Washington Capitals clinched their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs the same day they became the first team to hit the century mark this season.
The lead the Jets and Capitals have on their conferences is impressive. Only one other team in the entire NHL has 90 points, and that’s the Dallas Stars with a 43-21-4 record.
The Jets have been led by reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck this year. With a 40-10-3 record, he’s likely in line to win his third career Vezina and become the first back-to-back winner since Martin Brodeur in 2007 and 2008.
While goaltending has been the Jets’ bread and butter, their offense is also reaching new levels. Led by Kyle Connor with 37 goals and 49 assists for 86 points, nine different skaters have posted 30 or more points.
The Jets were first-round exits from last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. This time, they look primed to be the first team to clinch in the West with aspirations of securing the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.
