Report: Islanders to Sign NCAA Forward
For a few seasons now, the New York Islanders have had one of the lowest-rated prospect pipelines in the NHL. As they look to improve their system and build for a successful future, the Islanders are closing in on a key free agent prospect.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Islanders are nearing a deal with college free agent Gleb Veremyev from Colorado College.
Not an overly productive forward in the NCAA, Veremyev picked up just 16 points (9G-8A) in 37 games played this season, an 11-point decrease from last season.
What makes the 21-year-old Veremyev so attractive to scouts is his size. Standing at 6-foot-4, Veremyev has the fame to make waves at the NHL level. Scouts also believe the tall center is a monster at the faceoff dot.
Over his three seasons with Colorado College, Veremyev has skated in 88 games with 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 total points. Veremyev still has a year of NCAA eligibility left, but he may think making the jump to the Islanders organization is a better option.
The Islanders might not have the brightest pipeline, but they are looking to add big names and build for the future.
While the Islanders might be winning the Veremyev sweepstakes, a few other teams may have had an interest. Seravalli says the Boston Bruins were among the multiple teams who expressed an interest in Veremyev.
The Islanders aren't the first team to join the wave of reported NCAA signings. The Toronto Maple Leafs nabbed John Prokop from Union College.
