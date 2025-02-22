NHL Confirms Los Angeles as 2025 Draft Host
Ahead of the Skate for LA charity event, the NHL has announced that Los Angeles will host the upcoming 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The NHL stated that the 2025 draft will be held at Peacock Theater on June 27-28 and will mark the second time Los Angeles has hosted this event. The first came in 2010 when Taylor Hall was taken first overall by the Edmonton Oilers.
The 2025 draft will also be the first time the NHL does not invite team executives, scouts, or coaches. NHL teams will be virtual participants in the NHL’s first decentralized draft.
“The NHL Draft is an amazing showcase of the future stars of the National Hockey League so it’s only fitting for it to be held in Los Angeles – a city filled with stars,” President of NHL Events & Content Steve Mayer said. “With the support of the Kings, LA Tourism, and Upper Deck, the prospects and our fans can expect a first-rate event with a new look and creative approach. We are excited to share more details in the coming months.”
The NHL made waves by hosting their 2024 draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas, an event that won’t be easy to match.
“We have a proud tradition of holding world-class events in our city, and we are both honored and excited to once again be hosting the NHL Draft in Los Angeles,” Kings President Luc Robitaille said. “We would like to thank the NHL for working with us to present this event in its latest format and showcase the future stars of our sport to our great fans and the entire hockey community.”
The 2025 NHL Draft has a couple of top prospects who have a chance of becoming the next first-overall pick. James Hagens from the NCAA’s Boston College, Matthew Schaefer from the OHL’s Erie Otters, and Michael Misa from the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit are key names to keep an eye on.
The NHL is yet to have their Draft Lottery to decide the selection order, but the San Jose Sharks (37 points), Chicago Blackhawks (41 points), and the Nashville Predators (45 points) are currently the three bottom teams in the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!