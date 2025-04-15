Erie Otters Defenseman Tops Central Scouting Rankings
Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer is the new top North American skater heading into the 2025 NHL Draft. Central Scouting released their latest rankings ahead of this year's draft, and the puck-moving defender from the OHL is the top-ranked skater.
The appointment as the top North American prospect heading into this draft cements a meteoric rise up the list. Entering the season, he was a highly-regarded player with a ton to prove. Despite playing just 17 games for the Otters, he recorded seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points.
Schaefer ranks above several other notable 2025 prospects. Forwards Michael Misa, James Hagens, Porter Martone, and Roger McQueen have all earned high marks in this year's scouting circuit. They each have top-six potential in the NHL, but Central Scouting favored the limited sample size from Schaefer.
If Schaefer continues this trajectory, he could be the number one selection in the upcoming draft. The San Jose Sharks have the best odds to land the top pick, but the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks also have solid odds. All three organizations would greatly benefit from a slick, puck-moving defender who can play 25 to 30 minutes per night for the next decade. Today's NHL requires a dominant number one defender to contend, and Schaefer has the potential to be that.
The only other time an Erie Otters player was selected first overall in the NHL draft was when the Edmonton Oilers shifted the course of their franchise. They selected Connor McDavid in 2015 after he dominated with Erie. Schaefer could join elite company by going first overall.
The one major concern is his injury status and history. He sustained a nasty-looking upper-body injury in the preliminary round of the 2025 World Junior Championship, which knocked him out for several months. It's impossible to predict his injury future, but teams may be too worried about it to select him at the top of the draft.
