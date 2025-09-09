Islanders Star Looking Ahead After Season-Ending Injury
The New York Islanders struggled in the 2024-25 NHL season, finishing with a 35-35-12 record. The Islanders didn’t have the worst record in the league, but they fell enough to win the draft lottery, securing the top pick at the 2025 NHL Draft.
One of the main culprits for the Islanders’ mediocre season was a list of injuries that continued to pile up all season. Among those who missed extended periods of time was star forward Mat Barzal, who was held to just 30 games in 2024-25.
A couple of injuries kept Barzal on the sideline, with a key lower-body injury ending his season in early February. As the 2025-26 season begins to creep into view, Barzal says he may not be fully healed, but is looking forward to getting back on the ice with his teammates.
“Injuries like this, you potentially never feel back at 100%,” Brazal said at the NHL Player Media Tour. “Mentally, I’m at a point now where it doesn’t really matter. If I’m feeling great, if maybe one day I’m a little sore or whatever, it is what it is.”
In his 30 games played last year, Barzal notched six goals and 14 assists for 20 points. The former Calder Trophy winner is still one of the best players on the Islanders roster and seemed primed for a huge year in 2024-25.
Barzal recorded more than 20 goals and crossed the 80-point mark for the first time since his rookie season. Injuries made sure he couldn’t replicate that magic in 2024-25, but he’ll look to rekindle his fire in 2025-26.
With a new front office leader in Mathieu Darche a the helm, there is sure to also be some fresh outlooks for the team.
“I got six more years left on my contract right now,” Barzal said. “I’m fully committed to just doing everything I can to be the best player I can be.”
As the highest-paid member of the Islanders' roster, Barzal has six years left on his deal that earns him $9.15 million annually. The deal carried Barzal through the 2030-31 season with the Islanders.
Last season was a struggle for Barzal and the Islanders, but with a fresh perspective and a mostly clean bill of health, there are high hopes on Long Island.
