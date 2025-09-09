Ducks Center Ready For Next Step in NHL and Olympics
Leo Carlsson is the top center for the Anaheim Ducks entering the 2025-2026 season. After the organization shipped fellow top-six center Trevor Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers, Carlsson is set to take on a larger role with the organization that selected him with the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
The upcoming campaign is shaping up to be a huge one for the Ducks center both in the NHL and on the international stage. In addition to leading Anaheim through a dangerous Western Conference, the 20-year-old center is expected to represent his home country of Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. He was as member of both the 4 Nations Face-Off and IIHF World Championship roster earlier this year, and despite his young age, he's already gained valuable international experience for Sweden.
Now, Carlsson is expected to take that next step in terms of his production. If he does, he could begin what will likely be a long run as a top center for Sweden at the Olympics. Calgary Flames captain and Sweden teammate Mikael Backlund, believes Carlsson has what it takes to be a star for their country both immediately and for the next decade. He spoke with Aaron Vickers of NHL.com recently and Backlund shared his thoughts on the young pivot.
”He could for sure be a top player for a long time for Sweden,” Backlund said. “He's a big player for us right now, but he's still young. We need the older guys to help him along. We have to help him out. But the future looks bright for him for sure, and he could be a big star for Sweden for a long time.”
Teammates Make MVP Comparison
Backlund launched high praise on Carlsson, but he wasn’t the only one. Nashville Predators winger and top scorer in the NHL Filip Forsberg was similarly complimentary. He went so far as to compare Carlsson to one of the best big centers of the modern era, Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin.
“The way he drives the puck up the middle,” he explained. “It's hard to put a comparison to players... but the big size and that speed he's got too, it's almost like (Evgeni) Malkin back in the day with that big frame and the big pace too. It’s big words, but I feel like he’s destined for it.”
Forsberg picks up on what could fuel that next step for Carlsson. The 6’3”, 205 pound center is large and heavy on the puck, but he’s equally as fleet of foot. NHL EDGE clocked his top speed at 23.75 miles per hour and 163 recorded bursts of speeds above 20 mph last season. When he’s moving at that pace and with that massive frame, he’s like a locomotive train. It’s exactly the way a young Evgeni Malkin was described as he was beginning his dominance in the NHL.
In addition to his speed, Carlsson knows how to use his size to get to the dirty areas of the ice. Of the 20 goals he scored last year, 13 came within the high-danger scoring areas of the offensive zone. That figure ranked in the 84th percentile and his 28.9% shooting percentage on high-danger shots on goal ranked in the 87th.
Heading into the 2025-2026 season, Carlsson is one of many breakout candidates ready for the season to begin. What makes the Ducks center so special is that he has the chance to do that not only at the NHL level, but also internationally when Sweden takes the ice in Milan next February.
