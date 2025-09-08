Breakaway on SI

Who Can Beat Out Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck for Olympic Starter?

Winnipeg Jets star Connor Hellebuyck could be knocked off his perch as the starter for Team USA.

Jacob Punturi

May 17, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) shakes hands with Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) after the Stars defeat the Jets in the overtime period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
May 17, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) shakes hands with Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) after the Stars defeat the Jets in the overtime period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Winnipeg Jets superstar and reigning Hart Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck is the best goalie in the world, and he’s set to be the number one netminder for the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Backing him up are two top-notch goalies in their own right, with Dallas Stars starter Jake Oettinger and Boston Bruins anchor Jeremy Swayman filling out the Olympic trio. The depth at the position is strong, and it’s a major factor in why many are predicting Team USA to leave the Milano-Cortina Games with the gold medal.

Hellebuyck’s status is undisputed, but that doesn’t mean the United States are finished evaluating at the position. If Oettinger or Swayman have the better first half of the season, it could put them in line to be the starter when the international tournament begins. The question is, which of these two has a better shot at beating out the best goalie in the world to be the United States’ starter?

Oettinger’s Steady Rise to Elite

Hockey goalie in green uniform
May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Stars’ season came to a screeching halt in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the final image of Oettinger’s playoff run was him sitting on the bench after being pulled in an elimination game. It was a knock-down blow for the steadily rising star, but he has the chance to bounce back even stronger.

While the postseason didn’t go his way, it doesn’t erase another strong regular season performance. He won 30 games for the fourth-straight season and posted a goals-against average of 2.59 and a .909 save percentage.

What Oettinger consistently does well is limit rebounds and subsequent rebound scoring opportunities. According to MoneyPuck’s game data from last season, he allowed the third fewest rebounds among goalies with 50 or more appearances. He registered 0.51 rebounds per save recorded, just a touch better than the 0.58 rebounds per save allowed by Hellebuyck.

The Stars are a team trying to overcome their postseason failures, and Oettinger is the key to that. Historically a very strong regular season performer, he needs his best performance yet to challenge Hellebuyck for the starting job in Milan.

Swayman’s Revenge Tour

Hockey goalie in black unifor
Apr 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) steers the puck towards the boards during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Bruins expect Swayman to carry the team back into contention in the Atlantic Division. It’s a tall task for the 26-year-old, but he’s showed the mindset of a successful veteran after the worst professional season of his NHL career.

Coming into the United States’ Olympics Orientation Camp, Swayman looked refreshed and motivated. Always a student of the game, he told reporters about how much he picks the brains of his fellow teammates and competitors in the goalie battle.

”I'm always asking them what they've been doing, how they've been critiquing their game, getting better,” he said. “And we've really been able to bump ideas and obviously raise our level and play, you know, with each other, and that's something that we're really excited about and understand.”

That constant desire to be better could be what fuels Swayman’s redemption arc. If he’s able to get off to a strong start in the new season, he might be the hottest hand entering the 2026 Winter Olympics.

While Swayman returning to form and beyond would be the far more dramatic storyline, Oettinger is the goalie with the best shot to catch Hellebuyck. Playing behind a stingy Stars defense, he has all of the support needed to put together a pitch perfect first half of the regular season. And if that happens, he will have a legitimate shot to knock Hellebuyck off his perch as the starter for Team USA.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

Home/News Feed Page