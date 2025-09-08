Who Can Beat Out Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck for Olympic Starter?
Winnipeg Jets superstar and reigning Hart Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck is the best goalie in the world, and he’s set to be the number one netminder for the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Backing him up are two top-notch goalies in their own right, with Dallas Stars starter Jake Oettinger and Boston Bruins anchor Jeremy Swayman filling out the Olympic trio. The depth at the position is strong, and it’s a major factor in why many are predicting Team USA to leave the Milano-Cortina Games with the gold medal.
Hellebuyck’s status is undisputed, but that doesn’t mean the United States are finished evaluating at the position. If Oettinger or Swayman have the better first half of the season, it could put them in line to be the starter when the international tournament begins. The question is, which of these two has a better shot at beating out the best goalie in the world to be the United States’ starter?
Oettinger’s Steady Rise to Elite
The Stars’ season came to a screeching halt in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the final image of Oettinger’s playoff run was him sitting on the bench after being pulled in an elimination game. It was a knock-down blow for the steadily rising star, but he has the chance to bounce back even stronger.
While the postseason didn’t go his way, it doesn’t erase another strong regular season performance. He won 30 games for the fourth-straight season and posted a goals-against average of 2.59 and a .909 save percentage.
What Oettinger consistently does well is limit rebounds and subsequent rebound scoring opportunities. According to MoneyPuck’s game data from last season, he allowed the third fewest rebounds among goalies with 50 or more appearances. He registered 0.51 rebounds per save recorded, just a touch better than the 0.58 rebounds per save allowed by Hellebuyck.
The Stars are a team trying to overcome their postseason failures, and Oettinger is the key to that. Historically a very strong regular season performer, he needs his best performance yet to challenge Hellebuyck for the starting job in Milan.
Swayman’s Revenge Tour
The Bruins expect Swayman to carry the team back into contention in the Atlantic Division. It’s a tall task for the 26-year-old, but he’s showed the mindset of a successful veteran after the worst professional season of his NHL career.
Coming into the United States’ Olympics Orientation Camp, Swayman looked refreshed and motivated. Always a student of the game, he told reporters about how much he picks the brains of his fellow teammates and competitors in the goalie battle.
”I'm always asking them what they've been doing, how they've been critiquing their game, getting better,” he said. “And we've really been able to bump ideas and obviously raise our level and play, you know, with each other, and that's something that we're really excited about and understand.”
That constant desire to be better could be what fuels Swayman’s redemption arc. If he’s able to get off to a strong start in the new season, he might be the hottest hand entering the 2026 Winter Olympics.
While Swayman returning to form and beyond would be the far more dramatic storyline, Oettinger is the goalie with the best shot to catch Hellebuyck. Playing behind a stingy Stars defense, he has all of the support needed to put together a pitch perfect first half of the regular season. And if that happens, he will have a legitimate shot to knock Hellebuyck off his perch as the starter for Team USA.
