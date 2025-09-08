Hurricanes Star Recovering From Offseason Rehab
The Carolina Hurricanes fell short of expectations again in 2024-25, but are still hopeful for improvements in 2025-26. One of the key pieces to success for the Hurricanes will be more growth from 23-year-old star forward Seth Jarvis.
Thankfully for the Hurricanes, Jarvis is on the mend from a lingering shoulder injury and should be near 100% for the start of the season. Jarvis avoided offseason surgery, opting for the rehabilitation route.
"I can rip out some pushups right now if you want,” Jarvis also stated.
Following the end of their 2024-25 season, the Hurricanes’ star pointed out that he had been playing through the injury the entire year. Jarvis felt good going into the season, but an early injury caused setbacks.
Despite the lingering shoulder issue, Jarvis still put up the best season of his career in 2024-25. In 73 games played, he scored 32 goals and 35 assists for 67 total points.
Jarvis hit another level in the playoffs, notching 16 points (6G-10A) in 15 postseason games.
Heading into the recent offseason, Jarvis again aimed to avoid surgery.
"This summer, we were dancing around the idea of what to do with it,” Jarvis said earlier in the offseason. “The season's gone pretty late, I don't want to miss a lot of time. So I'm going to go with the same protocol as last summer of strengthen it, rehab it. Hopefully maybe wear the brace from the very beginning of the year and then go from there."
Focusing just on rehab over surgery means Jarvis will surely be ready for the start of the season, but to what degree of health is yet to be determined.
Regardless, Jarvis is feeling good and will continue to improve as the season approaches.
Ever since cracking the Hurricanes lineup in 2021, Jarvis has been one of Carolina’s most consistent and point scorers. Over his 304-game NHL career, he has 96 goals and 117 assists for 213 points.
Usually a winger, Jarvis is not only feeling healthier but said he wouldn’t mind being put back at the center position this season.
The Hurricanes have entered the last few seasons as possible Stanley Cup contenders. They’ve fallen short too many times in recent memory, but a healthy Jarvis could be a huge help to finally getting them over the edge.
