Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Gets Emotional After Draft Selection
The New York Islanders selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters as the first-overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, and the youngster was rightfully emotional about the moment. Hearing your name get called at the draft is a dream come true moment for any prospect, but Shaefer shed a few tears after putting on an Islanders sweater for the first time.
Schaefer’s Islanders jersey donned a pink ribbon, a special touch to honor his mother, Jennifer, who passed away from breast cancer in 2024. Schaefer and his entire family were clearly emotional as he met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and was presented with the jersey.
Fighting back tears, Schaefer kissed the ribbon on the jersey and pointed to the sky. The tears couldn’t be held back long as he went through the motions after officially becoming an NHLer.
Before the draft, Schaefer showed off a photo and signature from his mother that was stitched into his suit jacket.
Schaefer later said that his mom is his biggest inspiration and he wished she could be there to see the unforgettable moment.
"It's my mom, for sure,” Schaefer said. “I miss her a lot. I wish she could be here right now."
The Islanders are getting the top defensive prospect in the 2025 Draft and one of the most anticipated youngsters seen at the position in a long time.
Long the projected No. 1 overall pick, Schaefer picked up 39 points in 73 games over two seasons with the Otters. Schaefer only played 17 games in the 2024-25 season, but still managed 22 points (7G-15A).
