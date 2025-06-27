Three Burning Questions Ahead of 2025 NHL Draft
The 2025 NHL Draft is finally here. The offseason got off to a busy start, and it's not slowing down despite being two weeks removed from the Florida Panthers hoisting their second consecutive Stanley Cup. The first round of this year's draft is set to begin, but there are a few burning questions that must be answered.
1. Will the New York Islanders acquire a second top-5 draft pick?
The Islanders hold the first overall selection in this year's draft, and the consensus is they will take defenseman Matthew Schaefer out of the Ontario Hockey League. Sitting right behind Schaefer on the big board is Long Island native and top forward prospect James Hagens. The fanbase would go ballistic if the Isles landed two of the top players in this class. New general manager Mathieu Darche hinted that he could move back into the top 10 for the right deal and player.
"I'm looking at everything," he said. "You want to move into the top 10, what does it cost you? If I feel the opportunity warrants that trade, I'll try it."
2. Which team will make the blockbuster trade?
There have been several impactful trades in the days leading up to the NHL Draft, but the first round is usually marked with a blockbuster trade of its own. Further fueling the matter are several marquee names that have appeared in the rumor mill. Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson, Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi, Calgary Flames defender Rasmus Andersson and New York Rangers blue liner K'Andre Miller have all been linked to multiple teams in the trade market. Eight organizations have more than one pick in the opening round, meaning there is plenty of draft capital to make a deal for a top player.
3. Will a goaltender be selected in the first round?
The discussion regarding the first round of prospects is the wide-ranging evaluations. Outside of the top two or three picks, things become wide open. A player like James Hagens could go as high as third overall or could drop to outside of the top 10.
Lost in these conversations is the top of the goaltending class. While there aren't any top 10 prospects amongst the goalies, there are a few that could go in the first 32 picks. There hasn't been a goalie picked in Round 1 since the Detroit Red Wings selected Sebastien Cossa in 2021. Four years later, will a goalie go in the first round again?
