Desperate Teams Battle in Canucks, Islanders Matchup
The New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks are two of the most desperate teams in then NHL right now. They sit just outside their respective conferences' playoff races, with a shot at still making it in.
Which makes it fitting that the Canucks and Islanders will duel in their upcoming contest. The Islanders are a single point back of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, and a win over the Canucks could grant them temporary possession of that position. Meanwhile, the Canucks are five points back of the final playoff spot in the West with 11 games to go.
The Canucks are hoping that forward Brock Boeser continues his impressive offensive stretch against the Islanders. He leads the team with five goals and six points over the last five games, raising his season totals to 23 goals and 21 assists in 63 games.
Vancouver is also relying on their starting goalie, Thatcher Demko, to stay healthy and dominant. He returned and looked excellent in a 22-save victory.
The Islanders are looking to recover from a disappointing loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Late in the third period, the team thought they had won the game, but a questionable goaltender interference penalty disallowed the goal, and they ultimately lost in the shootout.
Their top defenseman, Noah Dobson, has been excellent of late. He leads the team with seven points in his last five games and is back to playing over 20 minutes a night. He also leads the team's defensemen, with eight goals and 34 points in 59 games.
These two points are crucial for both organizations. Each team is desperate for a victory and hoping they can push themselves closer to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a win in their upcoming contest.
