Blues Keep Improving Playoff Chances
The race for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs is heating up around the NHL and no team is hotter than the St. Louis Blues right now. With a big 6-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Blues extended their winning streak to seven games and continue to see their playoff odds improve.
The Blue entered their crucial meeting with the Canadiens knowing just how important a win would be for their playoff chances, and they didn’t blink. Led by four points from Philip Broberg and Robert Thomas, the Blue whooped the Canadiens who are also fighting for a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Thanks to their huge win, the Blues improve to a 38-28-7 record for 83 standings points and a huge boost to their playoff odds. Entering the matchup, moneypuck.com noted a win from the Blues would give them an 8.3% jump in postseason odds.
The Blues’ 83 standings points moves them closer to the first wild card spot than to the first team out of the playoffs. 83 standings points is just two points back of the Minnesota Wild who hold a 40-27-5 record for 85 points.
The Calgary Flames have leapfrogged the Vancouver Canucks as the first team out in the Western Conference with a 34-25-11 record and 79 standings points. The Canucks aer 33-26-12 for 78 points. Both the Flames and Canucks are fighting for playoff positioning, but. the Blues continue to pull away.
Regardless of where the rest of the Western Conference sits, the Blues are quickly solidifying their spot in the playoff race. Putting distance between them and those behind them while gaining on the squads ahead of them, making up much needed ground.
The Blues weren’t one of the top teams to kick off the year, going just 19-18-4 through the first half of the season. Ever since the league returned from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, however, they’ve been nearly unbeatable going 13-2-2.
