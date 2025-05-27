Canadiens Icon Earns Special Posthumous Honor
Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of Montreal Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard's passing, yet he remains just as much of an icon in Quebec as ever.
How could he not, after all? Richard retired in 1960 as the NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer with 544 throughout his legendary career, eventually leading to the creation of the Rocket Richard Trophy decades later. He also earned 14 All-Star selections, and most importantly, won eight Stanley Cups with his hometown Canadiens. Even if that was in the Original Six era, it's incredibly impressive by any metric.
Richard once believed that he would fade away from the public consciousness once he retired, but he has endured as a cultural icon to this day.
On Sunday at Bell Center, Quebec officials finally designated Richard as an official historic figure in the province, unveiling a special plaque to honor his legacy. Several of his family members were in attendance for the ceremony.
"Even if he thought that people would forget him in the long run, we realize today that this is not the case," Maurice Richard Jr. said, per NHL.com. "I am sure that he would be very surprised today. It is an immeasurable honor, and we are extremely proud.
"A journalist once asked my father if he would mind being called by his first name by the average man in the street. He replied that what would bother him was not being called by his first name," Richard Jr. said. "My father never sought fame or notoriety. He played a sport he loved, he always loved his fellow citizens. I think that was more than enough for him."
Richard is a legend in Quebec not only for his play on the ice, but his actions off the ice as well. Though he tried his best to stay out of it, French-Canadians rallied around him during a time where they were sick of being held down by English speakers. There was even a riot after his infamous suspension in 1955.
"[Richard] was, perhaps without necessarily knowing or wanting to be, an exceptional force for the self-affirmation of Quebecers," Quebec Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe said. "Maurice Richard still retains his hero status today and remains one of the important symbols of Quebec identity."
Richard is just the second athlete to be named an official historic figure in Quebec, joining strongman Louis Cyr.
This is just the latest of many posthumous recognitions bestowed upon Richard, and it almost certainly won't be the last.
"I don't think my father ever fully realized how important he was to Quebecers," Richard Jr. said. "He was always surprised when he had a great round of applause or people were talking about him as if he were God."
"He wasn’t expecting that. He certainly didn't play hockey to get that from the people. I've learned during my life that he had a very large family, one that was much bigger than just his children."
"His funeral was the most memorable moment for me. Before, we knew our father was popular. But at his funeral, seeing the love and respect people had for him really touched me. I understood that for Quebecers, he was a special man. Today, we have proof of that."
