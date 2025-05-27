Trio of NHL Teams Nearing Coaching Hires
The NHL coaching carousel is in full swing as teams around the league continue their search for new bench bosses. While a number of squads have already found and hired their newest head coaches, there are still three NHL teams looking for new names.
The Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Seattle Kraken are all reportedly closing in on new hires, with loose names being connected to each team. According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, Jay Woodcroft, Mitch Love, and Marco Sturm are all named favorites for the openings in Boston, Pittsburgh, and Seattle.
Weekes didn’t clarify who was connected where or even if each of the three were possibilities for each team, but the Bruins, Penguins, and Kraken are close to making massive hires.
Woodcroft hasn’t coached in the NHL since being fired by the Edmonton Oilers during the 2023-24 season. When Woodcroft took over in Edmonton, it was his first time as a head coach in the NHL.
In 133 games with the Oilers, Woodcroft picked up a 79-41-13 record in the regular season. With 28 playoff games under his belt, he holds a 14-14 record.
Of Woodcroft’s time with the Oilers, there was only one season where he was the boss for all 82 games. In 2022-23, he coached the Oilers to a 50-23-9 record and 109 standings points.
The belief is that Woodcroft is a front-runner for the Bruins opening.
Love most recently worked as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals as a defensive specialist. He has never been an NHL head coach but has been a target for multiple coaching vacancies this offseason.
The Penguins are emerging as favorites to hire Love for his first NHL head coaching job.
Sturm is also set to be a first-time NHL head coach after eight years with the Los Angeles Kings organization. For the last three years, Sturm has been the head coach of the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign.
Sturm has been most connected to the Kraken.
It is still to be seen where the chips fall for the newest head coaching hires, but with the draft and free agency closing in, teams are eager to finalize their coaching staff.
