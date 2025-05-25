Team USA Wins First Gold in 92 Years
Team USA is taking home world championship gold for the first time in 92 years, beating out Switzerland in overtime. The final score was 1-0 in overtime.
Tage Thompson, center for the Buffalo Sabres, scored the game-winning goal at 2:02 in overtime past Swiss goalie Leonardo Genoni. The shot can be seen via Twitter:
Jeremy Swayman, goalie for the Boston Bruins, shut out Switzerland with 25 saves. He went a perfect 7-0 in the series.
The team was the youngest in the tournament, with an average age of 24.
Both teams enjoyed overwhelming victories heading into the final; Switzerland had defeated Denmark 7-0 in the semifinals, and Team USA had defeated Sweden 6-2.
The United States' last Olympic title was the Miracle on Ice in 1980. In 1960, when Olympic medals were still considered world championships, the United States took home the gold. This is their first standalone world championship win since 1933, and the first they've participated in since 1934.
The US had competed and lost in 12 consecutive semifinals before their win against Sweden on May 24.
After the game, Swayman posted a video to the team's social media saying, "We did it, the wait is over. Thanks for sticking along with us. It's going to be a great summer."
