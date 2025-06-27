Islanders Shopping Star Defenseman
The New York Islanders are set to select first in the 2025 NHL Draft, but that might not be their only big headline as the offseason reaches full swing. Rumors have picked up that the Islanders are shopping star defenseman Noah Dobson, who is due a new contract.
Dobson has blossomed over the last couple of seasons as a top offensive defenseman in the NHL, but might be asking for more money than the Islanders are willing to pay.
“After having discussions with his agent, the feeling right now is that the Islanders are looking at the trade market,” Chris Johnston said on TSN’s Insider Trading. “Certainly engaging with other teams to see what that might look like.”
Dobson posted 39 points (10G-29A) in 2024-25, but isn’t far removed from his breakout 70-point campaign in 2023-24. Over his 388-game career with the Islanders, Dobson has scored 50 goals and 180 assists for 230 total points.
The Islanders have heard Dobson’s name in trade rumors before, but with the draft around the corner and the 25-year-old defender an upcoming restricted free agent, a new decision needs to be made.
Coming off of a contract that earned him $4 million annually, Dobson is looking for a huge raise. A report from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff stated that Dobson’s initial ask for a new contract was $11 million.
“There’s a lot of teams interested in this player,” Johnston said. “Who can pay the price? Who can get the kind of agreement for him?”
Johnston also noted a few teams who have been kicking the tires on Dobson as a possible trade destination.
“I can tell you the Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues are among those that have been involved to this point,” Johnston said. “At this stage, it’s a little too soon to say exactly which direction it’s going to go.”
A trade isn’t the only hurdle to cross for teams sniffing around Dobson considering his free agent status. Whoever takes him on, if he’s moved, will also have to sign him to what is likely going to be a massive new contract.
