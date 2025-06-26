Multiple Teams Interested in Flames' Star Defenseman
The Calgary Flames just barely missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs this past season, and are looking forward to an impressive year in 2025-26. Despite the elevated expectations, a key piece of the Flames’ lineup might be on the move before the start of the new season.
According to a source with RG, multiple teams have expressed a trade interest in Flames’ star defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Insiders revealed to RG that the Flames are started listening to calls regarding Andersson, as a possible mutual parting of ways seems inevitable.
“The Flames are definitely listening and exploring their options,” a source told RG. “I’m hearing the [Columbus] Blue Jackets, [Detroit] Red Wings, [Montreal] Canadiens, and [Boston] Bruins have all looked into Andersson.”
A different source with RG added the Ottawa Senators to the mix, as well.
Andersson has stated before he would love his time in Calgary to continue, but he may not get his wish as he enters the final year of his contract. Currently making $4.55 million against the salary cap, a new contract might just be too rich for the Flames’ blood.
With the salary cap expected to take a huge jump over the next three seasons, Andersson's contract demands are sure to also see a huge increase.
In 81 games this past season, Andersson picked up 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points. His point total took a dip this year, but that could stem from breaking his leg with 12 games remaining in the season.
Andersson has appeared in 536 games over his nine-year career with the Flames, scoring 47 goals and 184 assists for 231 total points.
No matter what direction the Flames decide to go with Andersson, he is sure to be a hot topic on trade boards as he continues to improve his game. His name has been on trade radars since last season and the talks will surely continue deep into the summer.
