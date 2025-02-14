Insider Shuts Down Islanders Noah Dobson Rumors
While much of the hockey world has turned their attention to the 4 Nations Face-Off, the New York Islanders are catching some eyes after reports indicated defenseman Noah Dobson has hit the trade market. The Islanders blue liner added fuel to the fire when it was revealed that he switched agents, and is now represented by Wasserman Hockey.
As trade rumors intensify, a new report from Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman indicates that the agent change has nothing to do with a move. According to Friedman, the Islanders also aren’t totally shopping their 25-year-old star defenseman.
“I do not think that Dobson wants to be traded,” Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast. “Even though, as I said, I think it’s possible he was discussed in one specific case by the Islanders, I do not think it is about that at all. Number one, he’s not widely available. There’s too many teams that would be all over the Islanders… if he was available.”
Dobson put together a phenomenal season in 2023-24, posting 10 goals and 60 assists for 70 points from the Islanders blue line. This year hasn’t been as productive, but he’s still a young defenseman with a ton of skill that plenty of teams would love to add to their roster.
In 46 games this year, Dobson has six goals and 18 assists for 24 total points. He’s in the final year of his contract and is an upcoming restricted free agent with arbitration rights. Currently making $4 million against the salary cap, and with a new agent, he is likely looking forward to a lucrative pay raise.
“The gossip is it’s preparation for negotiating his next contract,” Friedman said. “I think that’s what this is about.”
Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello also isn’t a fan of when his business is all over the place and likely wouldn’t just drop a player like Dobson on the market.
“One thing I learned this week is that Lou Lamoriello apparently never uses that trade chat,” Friedman said referring to a general manager’s group chat. “He never puts people on it, a couple guys told me… He just doesn’t like his business being out that publicly.”
While Dobson may have been discussed in trade consideration to a team or two, he isn’t totally up for sale.
“I think if a guy like Dobson was widely available, there’s no way they could keep it quiet,” Friedman said. “That’s not the case, and again, I don’t think Dobson is demanding a trade.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!