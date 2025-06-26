Jets' Star Forward Heading to Free Agency
Nikolaj Ehlers has likely played his final game with the Winnipeg Jets after 10 seasons. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Ehlers has informed the Jets that he will test the free agent market.
Ehlers was a first-round draft pick of the Jets in 2014 (ninth overall) and has been a key of their forward group ever since his NHL debut in 2015. In 674 games with the Jets, Ehlers has recorded 225 goals and 295 assists for 520 total points.
Yet to hit the 30-goal mark in a single season, Ehlers’ career high in tallies came in 2017-18 with a 29-goal campaign. The previous season, he had his best year production wise, notching 64 points (25G-39A) in 82 games played.
This past season, Ehlers nearly matched his 2016-17 campaign with 24 goals and 39 assists for 63 total points.
With Ehlers hitting the open market, he will become one of the most coveted forwards available. Over the course of his career, Ehlers has proven to be one of the most consistent forwards in the NHL, routinely putting up over 50 points.
At 29 years old, Ehlers is coming off of a deal that earned him $6 million and he is sure to fetch a raise from free agency.
Throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, and even before puck drop on the year, Ehlers heard his name quite a bit in trade rumors. The Jets ultimately held onto the Denmark native, and are likely seeing him walk to free agency.
Ehlers is sure to have plenty of teams looking to add his talents as a consistent top-six points producer. Friedman notes that the door is not closed on a return to the Jets, but things look unlikely if 31 other teams have the option to make a better offer.
