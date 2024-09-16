Rangers' Forward Tops NHL 25 LW Rankings
The New York Rangers are hoping they can get over the conference finals hump in 2024-2025. The team has plenty of reason to believe they can, with a large majority of their roster from last season returning, plus a few additions.
It's not just the Rangers' organization who see the talent and potential on this squad. EA Sports NHL25 is set to release soon, and the rankings across some of the positions have been revealed. Left wing was the most recent position to get a sneak peak, as the top 10 left wingers in the game were shared via the game's X account.
Topping the list was top Rangers' forward Artemi Panarin. The Russian star comes in with a 95 overall, making him the only LW to receive that rating.
The list behind him is surely subject to debate. Minnesota Wild sniper Kirill Kaprizov came in second with a 93 overall rating, followed by Matthew Tkachuk with a 92. All-star players Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars and Kyle Connor round out the top five, with both rated a 91 overall.
Panarin jumps to number one at LW after coming in as the second highest-rated LW in NHL24. In both cases, it's recognition of the elite game Panarin brings to the Rangers. He's been one of the game's best offensive producers over the last few years. Last year was a career-high showcase for Panarin, finishing the season with 49 goals, 71 assists, and 120 points. In his career, he's collected 265 goals, 516 assists, and 781 points.
An interesting note on this list is that both Tkachuk brothers made the top-10 list for left wingers. While Matthew is third, Brady came in with an 89 overall and tied for eighth-highest rated LW.
There were also some notable snubs from this top-10 list. Panarin's teammate in New York Chris Kreider could've easily been seen as one of the 10 best LW in the game, and many are probably upset over his absence. Similarly, Boston Bruins fans are probably eager to challenge this list due to the exclusion of team captain Brad Marchand.
NHL25 is set to release soon, and NHL fans will soon get a full look at how their favorite players rank. One thing they won't have to worry about however is which LW is the highest rated, as Artemi Panarin has that spot firmly wrapped up.
