Rangers Veteran Opens Up About Grueling Season
The New York Rangers' 2024-25 campaign was absolutely miserable, as they finished well outside the playoff picture just one year after winning the Presidents' Trophy and making a run to the Eastern Conference Final.
While just about everyone on the roster struggled, no core player had it worse than veteran forward Chris Kreider, the longest-tenured Ranger as he just wrapped up his 13th season with the team.
Kreider, who turns 34 next week, had just 30 points (22 goals, eight assists) in 68 games, his lowest total in a non-shortened season (not counting 2012-13 when he only played 23 games as a rookie). Four of those points, as well as three of his eight assists, came in the final two games of the season, when the Rangers were already eliminated.
Compare that to last season when he had 75 points (39 goals, 36 assists) in 82 regular-season games, as well as 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games.
It was clear that something was wrong with Kreider this year, but to what extent wasn't exactly clear. Now that the season is over, he revealed that he dealt with back problems early on, an illness that led to him experiencing vertigo midseason and a hand injury during the first game following the 4 Nations Face-Off.
That's a lot for any player to deal with in one year, let alone one who is in his early-mid-30s and has dealt with injuries before.
The story doesn't end there, however. Kreider was also part of countless trade rumors throughout the season. During an early-season losing streak, general manager Chris Drury sent out a memo saying many stars were available for trade, which eventually led to the Rangers dealing captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks in December.
Kreider is still involved in trade rumors as the offseason begins, but he's been with the Rangers since they drafted him back in 2009, and he doesn't want to leave any time soon.
“I mean, this is home for me," Kreider told reporters Monday. "This is the organization that gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. I’ve developed so many incredible relationships and grown up and spent in this area. So, obviously, this is where I want to be and this is the group I want to help in whatever fashion and win hockey games.”
